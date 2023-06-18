NDSU senior gets prestigious astronaut scholarship

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Jacob Sundberg, a senior at North Dakota State University, was given the Astronaut Scholarship heading into the next school year. This will give Sundberg a lot of resources as he furthers his education in mechanical engineering.

“I got the email when I was sitting in my truck when I got home and I just sat done in shock for three, four minutes. Just wow, I got the scholarship.” said Sundberg.

NDSU stated that Sundberg has been doing research for the past three years into high performing composite material 3D printers, compression molding composite manufacturing and robotic coding.

“Jake has been performing very well in our mechanical engineering program at NDSU,” said Chad Ulven, professor and mechanical engineering chair. “In addition to his studies, he sought me out to perform research in my lab as an undergraduate. That speaks to his ambition and wanting to get involved in activities to expand his skills outside of the classroom.”

Sundberg has taken a job at the university this summer doing research.