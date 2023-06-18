Tastefully Simple of Alexandria Wins 2023 Product Innovation Award

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — Tastefully Simple is named the winner of the 2023 Product Innovation Award through the Direct Selling Association.

The Alexandria-based company won for its 12 Days of Dips to Dinner.

It features 12 individual product packets featuring recipes that enable a prepare to prepare it as either a Dip or a Dinner.

This innovative product exceeded the sales forecast by 208% and ranked as the fourth best seller of the season, the first time ever being held by a new seasonal product.

The company received the award on its 28th anniversary.