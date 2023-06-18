Woman Calls Becker County Authorities to Report She Hit Someone

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A woman calls the Becker County Sheriff’s Office to report that she possibly hit someone laying in the middle of the road with her vehicle in Lake Park Township.

The call came in around 4 a.m.

Deputies and first responders arrived to find the person in the middle of County Highway 4 near the intersection of Dahlgren Beach Road was dead.

The incident remains under investigation and no names will be released until next relatives of the victim are notified.