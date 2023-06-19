Third Annual Roger Maris All-Star Week Begins in FM Metro

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health kicks off the annual Roger Maris All-Star Week by promoting health for kids and talking about their efforts in cancer research.

Sanford is putting on a week full of events including sports clinics for kids, Roger Maris night at the RedHawks and the Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Also in attendance is former Minnesota Viking Chad Greenway, who loves coming out to these events to teach kids.

The Maris family appreciates being able to honor Roger’s legacy.

“Well it means a great deal to get these out and I don’t think they would be coming if we weren’t doing such a great job with everything,” said Roger Maris Jr., the son of Roger Maris.

The Celebrity Golf Tournament takes place Thursday at Rose Creek Golf Course.