Speedway Steakhouse & Event Center in West Fargo Closes

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant in the metro has closed.

According to a Facebook post, Speedway Steakhouse & Event Center in West Fargo closed on May 31.

It says they were sad to announce the closure but had to look out for the health of their staff since they were constantly short staffed.

They are looking for someone to take over the restaurant and say it will remain closed until a sale is finalized.