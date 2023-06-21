Backyard Fire Damages 3 Buildings In South Fargo

Fargo firefighters responded to a backyard brush fire at 1630 1st Avenue South Tuesday afternoon that damaged 3 structures

FARGO (KFGO.KVRR) – Fargo firefighters responded to a backyard brush fire at 1630 1st Avenue South Tuesday afternoon that damaged 3 structures.

The fire stretched along a fence line that was adjacent to two garages and extended to the rear exterior of a home. Within a few minutes of arriving on the scene, fire crews had the fire knocked down.

They had to do an extensive overhaul of the burned brush due to the dry conditions and strong winds. As a result of the extreme temperatures of the fire, a second alarm was called for assistance.

A damage estimate is not available. The Fire Department is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.