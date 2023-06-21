Junkyard Brewing Company host Puppies and Pints

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Junkyard Brewing Company teamed up with Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue to help find homes for adoptable puppies.

People got a chance to feed treats to dogs, buy some to take home for their canines and enjoy a cold beer.

Food trucks from Fargo Dillies and Mac Daddy’s were also available for people to get a quick bite to eat.

Nearly a dozen pups at the brewery were up for adoption from the Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue.

“Any of the information that you want to learn about Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue is on the website, turtlemountainanimalrescue.org, you can shop for the merch to support us. You can learn about fostering since fosterers are always needed. If you are looking to adopt, there are online applications to get pre-approved to adopt.” says Wendy Bernier, Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue

If you didn’t make it to the brewery, Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue will be at Lunde Auto from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday.