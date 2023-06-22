Fargo Teen Changes Plea In Sexual Assault of Young Girl

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo teen accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl last June changes his plea to guilty.

18-year-old Draven Unterseher pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of gross sexual imposition with a victim under 15.

Court documents say he assaulted the girl while she was sleeping in her bedroom.

Sentencing is set for August 21st.

In 2013, Unterseher was the focus of a massive search in Fargo when the then 8-year-old autistic boy went missing for several hours.