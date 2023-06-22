Local pest controls preparing for a high number of wasps and hornets

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Wasps and hornets, they are pests, a problem and an issue in any community. Unfortunately they are showing up early this summer in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“We always see them this time of the year. But it seems like the nests we are finding are much bigger, the numbers we are finding, it’s more of them,” said Nick Stokke, the owner of Prairie Pest Control. “I think a lot of it has to do with the heat and where we’re at for this time of year. But definitely a ton more activity right now.”

What about those that like to do it themselves? That’s fine, but it is important to get advice from experts before taking on these pests.

“As the year goes and as those nests get into the hundreds and sometimes thousands,” said Stokke. “If you start monkeying those nests, they go into attack mode. People can be allergic to them, people may be allergic and may not know that. So anytime that you have something, it’s always great to consult with a professional.”

Getting stung can be a massive pain. Medical experts say you should clean the area out if you are stung, and use ice to deal with the swelling. However, if there is swelling, don’t leave the ice on for too long because that can cause damage to the skin.

“If there is some discomfort, itching or it’s bothersome, Benadryl and over the counter antihistamines can be helpful,” said Vanessa Coulter with Essentia Health. “Really worried about what’s called angioedema. That’s where you start to get swelling in the throat and the face and the eyes. That is a medical emergency. So that is a time where you want to call 911.”

If there is a wasp nest near you or having issues with wasps, call your local pest control.