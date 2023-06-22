Red Cross calling for more blood donations

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Red Cross is calling for more blood donations. They are saying it is a critical need.

“We have actually been really short on appointments for the last few months,” said Brenda Coyer with the Red Cross. “We’re trying to do different promotions trying to get people back in the doors and stuff.”

The organization is doing promotions throughout the summer to help raise awareness and bring in more donations. This includes free t-shirts, gift cards and prize drawings.

Contact your local Red Cross on how you can donate blood to help out.