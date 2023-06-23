46th Annual Scandinavian Festival kicks off with first full day of events

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – It’s a day some people in our area look forward to each year… A day to celebrate their Nordic Heritage.

The Scandinavian Festival is a fun filled time of Nordic food, music, and culture.

“Scandinavian Festival is a two-day event. We are celebrating our Nordic heritage with clubs that belong to the Nordic Culture Club which is Iceland, Denmark, Sweeden, Norway, Finland, and also the daughters of Norway.” says Nordic Culture Club’s Secretary, Susan Sigurdson.

Festivities leading up to the event included folklore, history, food, and celebrations that highlight a heritage known well in our area.

Nordic Culture Clubs are putting on the Scandinavian festival for the first time since COVID first hit and are excited for them to continue throughout the weekend.

“So, every country has something that is kind of specific to there the Fins have leppa and rhubarb sauce. The food court is a really popular spot.” says Sigurdson.

The “Taste of Scandinavia Food Court” hosts many traditional foods from different countries.

With Iceland being this year’s festival host country make sure you stop and get some traditional Icelandic food.

“Our Swedish rice pudding is to die for and of course rosettes and krumkake. We have a Viking on a stick which is like a big meat ball dipped in batter and deep fried.” says Nordic Culture Club’s Treasurer, Teri Garske.

The 46th annual Scandinavian Festival also has a variety of entertainment including live folk artists, programs and speakers, dancing and more.

Throughout the festival there are vendors with Nordic shopping and handmade items.

This family event will be going on all weekend, so you have plenty of time to enjoy the fun.

For more information click here.