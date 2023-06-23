LIVE: Realtor Hosting World’s Longest Open House For Alzheimer’s Association

A realtor is trying to break his world record for the longest open house in the hope that others don't have to endure what his family endured

Kyle Olson with Keller Williams Inspire Realty is hosting a 64-hour-long open house at 6012 78th Ave. S. in Horace.

He’s there from 7 a.m. Friday through 11 p.m. Sunday. He’s trying to extend records he’s set each of the last two years for longest open house.

Anyone is welcome to come to the house at any hour during that time.

Olson is raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

His lost his father to the disease four years ago.

Now his family is joining. His son is selling lemonade while he tries to sell the house. Both are raising money for a cause important to them.

Olson adds, “Just watching that dementia go through him, and kind of that loss of who he was, of where his house was, of who my mom was, was really tough. So I wanted to find a way, when I lost him, to help support that, to try and find a cure, and hopefully my kids don’t have those same feelings.”

