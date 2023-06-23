Moorhead Police: Man Stabbed In Domestic Incident

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead stabbing sends a man to this hospital.

Police responded to the 400 block of Maple Lane around 9:30 Thursday night.

The found a man outside the residence with what they call “sharp force injuries”.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital. They do not know how severe his injuries are.

Officers determined it was a domestic incident. They did not take anyone into custody and are not looking for any suspects.

Police say there is no danger to the public. The investigation continues as of Friday morning.