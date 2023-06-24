Fatal stabbing in Bemidji, multiple suspects in custody

BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — One man is dead in a stabbing in Bemidji.

Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Minnesota Ave NW for an assault.

They say they arrived to find the body which had been stabbed multiple times.

Some people inside the home are detained for questioning

Police say witnesses there gave descriptions to the suspects and where they ran to afterwards.

Some are identified and in custody.

Bemidji police say their names will be released after the investigation.