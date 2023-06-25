Local realtor raising money for the Alzheimer’s Association

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) – Kyle Olson, a realtor with Keller Williams Inspire Realty, has been holding the longest open house in the Red River Valley. Olson has been running event for the past 60-plus hours to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Olson also does this in honor of his dad, Dewey, who he lost to the disease. He spoke on what it means to bring awareness to the battle against Alzheimer’s.

“He was a farmer to begin with and he was proud of it, and I think he would be very proud of what we’ve done here,” said Olson. “It’s tough missing him but I’m glad we’re able to honor him in some way.”

Olson said they’ve raised over $8,000 this weekend.