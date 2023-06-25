New COVID-19 Strain Found In North & South Dakota, Other States

ATLANTA (Fox News) — Officials with the CDC are tracking several new COVID-19 variants including one in North Dakota.

The new strains are descendants of the Omicron variant.

The strain EU11 is among the new variants being tracked.

Scientists first began keeping tabs on it earlier this year as it moved rapidly through parts of Europe.

It now represented 1.7% of cases nationwide, and has been identified in North and South Dakota, Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming.