Corps of Engineers to Complete the Demolition of Drayton Dam This Week

Drayton Dam(March)/HSG Park Joint Venture, LLC

PEMBINA CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Work to replace the Drayton Dam in Pembina County is nearing the halfway point as the Corps of Engineers completes its demolition this week.

The two year project started last July as part of the larger Fargo Moorhead Flood Protection Project.

The $7.7 million Drayton project features a new dam with an arched rock rapids fish passage structure and improved public safety.

The contractor, HSG Park Joint Venture, LLC of Harvey, North Dakota, has been preparing for the removal of the old dam since last August.

It removes the last impediment to fish between the source of the Red River at Wahpeton/Breckenridge to the St. Andrews Lock and Dam in Lockport, Manitoba, north of Winnipeg.

It’ll be finished in the fall of 2024.