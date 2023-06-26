National Weather Service Surveys Tornado Damage In Northwestern Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — National Weather Service is surveying damage from a number of tornadoes on Saturday in northwestern Minnesota.

One near Mahnomen was rated an EF3 with sustained winds between 136-160 miles per hour.

Sheriff Josh Guenther says the roof of a house just east of the Mahnomen Country Club was torn off and a shed on the property partially collapsed.

Another house had windows blown out on one side and a nearby steel outbuilding was blown into a field.

The other reported tornadoes from Saturday were likely all EF1 strength, with wind speeds between 65-85 miles per hour.

Around a half dozen spots reported tornado touchdowns.