Sheriff says fatal Becker County shooting was isolated incident

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – A fatal shooting is under investigation in Becker County.

The sheriff’s office received a report Sunday evening that a man had been shot in a vehicle in Pine Point, northwest of Osage.

A gray Pontiac G6 with White Earth Tribal license 22079 was seen leaving the area before law enforcement arrived.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting is believed to be “an isolated incident with no additional threat to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff at 218-847-2661.