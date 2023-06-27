Farm Rescue Completes 1,000th Farm Assistance Case

PALESTINE, Ill. (KVRR) — Farm Rescue marks a major milestone.

The organization has completed its one-thousandth assistance case.

Volunteers harvested a winter wheat crop at the farm of Brad Pifer in Palestine, Illinois.

The farmstead, including buildings, grain storage and equipment, was destroyed by a tornado this spring.

Farm Rescue was founded in 2005 by North Dakota native Bill Gross.

“We talked about all of the volunteers that come from across America to help us out. They’re truly angels in blue aren’t they? That’s what we call them. We call them farm rescuers or angels in blue,” said Gross.

Farm Rescue provides all types of on farm assistance for families challenged by major illness, injury or natural disaster in North Dakota and seven other states.