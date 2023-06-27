Fireworks sales begin in North Dakota through July 5

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) — It’s that time of year, again; fireworks can now be legally sold to North Dakotans.

Those planning to buy must be at least 12-years-old and fireworks can only be sold to North Dakotans between today and July 5.

“It’s been a busy offseason but we’re gearing up. Everybody is so excited for the Fourth. You can just feel it in the air. So, it looks like we’re going to have some great weather. We got a lot of products this year. So, a lot of sales. A lot of people have been coming in from Minnesota and now we’re open for the North Dakota residents. It’s exciting,” says Steve Littlefield, the Director of Operations at Starr Fireworks.

Until Tuesday, only non-residents could legally buy North Dakota fireworks.

It’s illegal to use or possess fireworks in Fargo.

Most fireworks are illegal in Grand Forks as well, except for things like party poppers and snappers.

Fireworks can be used in West Fargo from 8:00 in the morning through 11:59 p.m. on July 4th.

“I love celebrating our independence and I like getting all the little fun stuff for the kids and the big shows for the people doing their backyard or their lake parties. It’s just fun seeing everybody get so excited and family gatherings. It’s a great way to celebrate the Fourth of July season with some nice aerials, fountains or assortments. It’s a really cool time of the year. Always remember, it is explosives. Always be safe, get back and you’ll have a great time. All these fireworks are very safe,” Littlefield said.

Retailers are looking forward to connecting with their community and helping them out with any questions.

“My favorite part is, I see a lot of customers I deal with, I see every year. So, it’s really cool. I’ve been doing this for 10+ years now. So, you meet them when they’re engaged, married and now little kids and stuff like that. That’s honestly my favorite part of. It really has nothing to do with actual fireworks. It’s fun to build the shows for them. It’s really cool. It’s kind of like I get to catch up with these people once a year. It’s awesome,” said David Reuter of Memory Fireworks.

Sellers are reminding customers to play it safe by ditching alcohol when handling explosives.