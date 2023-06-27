Search is on for Wanted Murder Suspect in Becker County

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The search is on for a man suspected of gunning down a man in his vehicle Sunday night in the village of Pine Point, about 30 minutes northeast of Detroit Lakes.

Authorities are looking for 40-year-old Michael Croud of Ogema for second-degree murder with intent.

Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says anyone who has harbored or aided Croud will also be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old David Hanks Jr. of Park Rapids.

Witnesses say a gray Pontiac G6 with White Earth license plate number 2-2-0-7-9 left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff.