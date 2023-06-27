Three Men Charged in Fatal Assault and Stabbing Saturday in Bemidji

Daniel Keezer, James Burnette III & Robert Keezer Jr.

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Three men from Detroit Lakes, Mahnomen and Waubun face charges after an 18-year-old was assaulted and stabbed multiple times in Bemidji.

Officers arrived around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to find 18-year-old Andrew Fisher of rural Bemijdi dead at the scene.

Witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the suspects.

Beltrami County Attorney’s Office charged 20-year-old Daniel Keezer of Detroit Lakes, 22-year-old Robert Keezer Jr. of Mahnomen and 25-year-old James Burnette III of Waubun with Aiding and Abetting Second-Degree Murder.

Authorities say there no longer appears to be an immediate threat to the public.