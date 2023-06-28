A Moorhead Apartment is Searched for a Becker County Homicide Suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The search for a homicide suspect comes to Moorhead.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and law enforcement served a warrant at an apartment complex on 18th Street South in Moorhead Tuesday night.

They were looking for 40-year-old Michael Croud of White Earth, but he was not located.

Croud is wanted in connection to the shooting death of 35-year-old David Hanks Jr. of Park Rapids on Sunday.

Law enforcement was also looking for evidence connected to the crime.

There is a warrant for Croud’s arrest for second-degree murder with intent.

Red River Valley SWAT Team, West Central Drug Task Force, Becker and Clay County sheriff’s offices, White Earth Tribal Police Department and Moorhead Police Department assisted in serving the search warrant.

There is no known threat to the public at this time.

Anyone who sees Croud or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.