UPDATE: Body Pulled From Red River After Three Hour Search
FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Dive and rescue crews have pulled the body of a man out of the Red River in Fargo-Moorhead.
The adult male was evaluated by Sanford Ambulance crews before he was pronounced dead.
His body was recovered around 5:30 Wednesday evening by Valley Water Rescue.
Authorities started getting reports from people who saw the man jump into the river near Dike East in Fargo around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon.
Fargo Police, Moorhead Police, Fargo Fire and Moorhead Fire crews all responded to assist with the incident.
The identity of the male continues to be investigated.
A city spokesperson says this is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is releasable at this time.
**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**
Fargo and Moorhead fire crews along with divers from Valley Water Rescue are searching a section of the Red River near downtown Fargo after a report that someone was in the water. At least one inflatable rescue boat is on the water south of the Midtown Dam.
Two men told KFGO News that they saw a man crawling around the outside the floating bridge. They said he got about halfway across, turned around and went into the river.
The initial call came in at around 2:15 Wed. afternoon.