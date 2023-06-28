UPDATE: Body Pulled From Red River After Three Hour Search

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Dive and rescue crews have pulled the body of a man out of the Red River in Fargo-Moorhead.

The adult male was evaluated by Sanford Ambulance crews before he was pronounced dead.

His body was recovered around 5:30 Wednesday evening by Valley Water Rescue.

Authorities started getting reports from people who saw the man jump into the river near Dike East in Fargo around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Fargo Police, Moorhead Police, Fargo Fire and Moorhead Fire crews all responded to assist with the incident.

The identity of the male continues to be investigated.

A city spokesperson says this is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is releasable at this time.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

Fargo and Moorhead fire crews along with divers from Valley Water Rescue are searching a section of the Red River near downtown Fargo after a report that someone was in the water. At least one inflatable rescue boat is on the water south of the Midtown Dam.

Two men told KFGO News that they saw a man crawling around the outside the floating bridge. They said he got about halfway across, turned around and went into the river.

The initial call came in at around 2:15 Wed. afternoon.