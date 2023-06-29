Driver Killed In West Fargo Crash

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A driver is dead after a crash in West Fargo.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of 9th Street E. and 19th Avenue E. a little before 9:30 Wednesday night.

The crash involved two vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene.

North Dakota Highway Patrol is handling the investigation into the deadly crash.