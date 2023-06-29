LIVE: United Way Of Cass-Clay Celebrates 25 Years Of School Supply Drive

This year's School Supply Drive kicks off Thursday, June 29th

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The United Way is celebrating 25 years of helping supply kids so they can learn during the school year.

This year’s School Supply Drive kicks off Thursday, June 29th.

Over the years they have helped around 100,000 kids head into the school year with the supplies they need.

You can help too. This year’s drive runs through July 25th.

They are looking for new school supplies or monetary donations. The goal is to help 6,000 kids this year.

United Way President and CEO Karla Isley says there are many ways to help. She encourages people to set up donation bins at their workplace to get more people to donate.

Click here for a list of places to drop off supplies or donate money.

The United Way will distribute backpacks with supplies August 2-4 at the Fargodome.