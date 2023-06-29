Walker, MN Man Arrested for Stabbing in Pine Point in Becker County

Marcus Waybenais

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Walker, Minnesota man is arrested for stabbing a man early this morning in Pine Point in Becker County.

The sheriff’s office says 34-year-old James Kettle of Ponsford was found with a stab wound to the chest.

Kettle was taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes and his current condition is unknown.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Marcus Waybenais in the same area several hours later for suspected 1st and 2nd degree assault.

They say this incident is not related to the homicide in Pine Point on Sunday.

Authorities are still searching for 40-year-old Michael Croud of Ogema for second-degree murder with intent.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old David Hanks Jr. of Park Rapids.

Both cases remain under investigation.