Devils Lake man charged with DUI after head-on crash in Ramsey County

RAMSEY COUNTY, ND (KVRR) – A 35-year-old Devils Lake man has been charged with a DUI after a head-on crash in Ramsey County early Sunday morning. The man had serious injuries and an 18-year-old woman in another vehicle had serious injuries as well.

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on Hwy 57 about six miles South of Devils Lake, ND. The suspect allegedly crossed the lane and it caused a head-on collision.

There was a 33-year-old man in the suspects car who may have had minor injuries according to the report. Everyone involved was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Highway Patrol said this is an ongoing investigation.