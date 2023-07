Body of Bagley, MN Man Recovered from Lake Lomond

BAGELY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Bagley, Minnesota man is dead after drowning at Lake Lomond in Bagley.

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office was notified after 8 Sunday night.

They say 20-year-old Derek McCann jumped off a swiming raft at the beach and didn’t resurface.

A dive team found his body a couple of hours later in about 18 feet of water.

An autopsy is being done at UND.

The case remains under investigation.