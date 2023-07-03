Highway 2 Crash Seriously Injures Fargo Woman

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo woman has serious injuries after a crash on Highway 2 in the northern valley.

Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old man from Grand Forks failed to yield when he was turning from North Dakota Highway 18 onto Highway 2.

He hit an SUV driven by a 77-year-old Fargo woman.

Her vehicle went into a ditch, rolled, and stopped upright.

She has serious injuries and was taken to Altru in Grand Forks.

The Grand Forks man was not hurt in the crash.

He is charged with Failure to yield right of way at an intersection marked with a stop sign.

The crash happened a little after 8:30 Sunday night 2 miles north of Larimore.