Restaurant featuring Japanese, Korean favorites to open in south Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – A new restaurant that specializes in Japanese cuisine and Korean barbecue is coming to south Fargo.

SOHO 23, formerly Yuki-Hana, will be located in the 25th St. Market, about a block south of 13th Ave. S.

Owner Jin Y. Myung is tentatively planning for a “soft opening” later this month, but she says finding employees has been “harder than expected.”

Myung says she needs to hire cooks, servers, bussers and dishwashers.

The eatery is named after New York City’s SoHo Neighborhood in Manhattan.