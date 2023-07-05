Bodies of Three Missing Swimmers Found near Red Wing, Minnesota

GOODUE CO., Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three people who drowned in a southern Minnesota river are found by search crews after going missing over the Fourth of July weekend.

The swimmers were part of a family gathering Monday night at Diamond Island on the Vermillion River, near the confluence with the Mississippi River, southeast of the Twin Cities.

Two bodies were found in the Mississippi at 6:53 a.m. and the third about 12 minutes later.

A man was fishing along the shore when the swimmers began to struggle and he went in to help.

He rescued an adult woman, then went back into the water to try and save the others.

The names of the two men and a girl have not been released, however the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says all three were from the same household in Oakdale, a suburb of St. Paul.