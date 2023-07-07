Essentia Hospital Locked Down After Reports Of Shots Fired

Fargo police are investigating after people near Essentia Health on 32nd Ave. S reported what they believed were gunshots Thursday evening. Officers responded shortly before 7:30.

Officers were near an apartment building across the street east of Essentia near Ed Clapp Elementary School.

A department spokesperson told KVRR Local News that those involved had left the scene.

Police say Essentia management put the hospital under lockdown out of an abundance of caution. There is no information on whether police have developed any suspects or if officers are searching for anyone.

The department calls it an active investigation.