LIVE: Red River Market Grows Bigger Than Ever For 2023

The Red River Market is back starting this weekend, bigger than ever

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Red River Market is back starting this weekend, bigger than ever.

The market features all sorts of locally-made goods, food and music Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Broadway Square downtown now through October.

Creative Director Simone Wai says you can expect about 25 new vendors this year, and around 85 total for the first market of the year.

The market is expanding a block west towards the Post Office this year.

Wai says the market shows off how much variety you can find here in the Red River Valley.

Wai says, “Yeah this is really working toward out 10 year vision of what the market could be and how we can impact our local community, so seeing it at Broadway Square again this year, a welcoming, welcoming space, has been really good for us.”

Saturday’s opening day will also feature a cooking demonstration with Wendi Wheeler at 11 a.m. and music from the FM Big Bop Jazz Band, Know Idea and The North 40.