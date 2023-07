25th Street opens at 32nd Avenue S.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – Another phase of the 32nd Avenue reconstruction project in Fargo is complete.

The north and southbound lanes of 25th Street through the 32nd Avenue S. intersection opened Saturday morning with a new signal system to control the intersection.

Work on the first of the two-segment project continues west of 25th Street.

Segment 1 will be completed this fall while Segment 2 begins next year and is scheduled to finish in 2025.