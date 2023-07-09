RedHawks Falter Late; Swept by Monarchs

A 7-RUN 10TH INNINGS LEADS KANSAS CITY TO THE SWEEP OF FARGO-MOORHEAD.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

HIGHLIGHTS:

The RedHawks were swept by the Monarchs earlier this season in June. In this weekend’s series, they dropped games one and two.

Game three was a back-and-forth battle throughout. The Monarchs took the lead several times, but the Hawks had a response each time…until they did not.

The 10th inning saw multiple different pitchers for the RedHawks and seven runs cross the plate for the Monarchs.

With the loss, the RedHawks fall to 27-23 and six games back of the Monarchs in the West division.

The Hawks will be back in action on Tuesday, July 11, in Lincoln to take on the Saltdogs