Sprinkler Prevents Apartment Fire from Spreading in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sprinkler system saves an apartment building from burning down in Fargo.

Firefighters responded to fire alarms at 4462 30th Avenue south around 11 a.m. Saturday.

They found water coming from under a doorway midway down the hall.

A small fire in the bedroom of the unit had activated a sprinkler, which put the fire out.

The person living there was out on the balcony at the time.

A contractor was called in to remove the water and people were allowed back into their apartments.

Fire and smoke damage was minor due to the sprinkler activation.

The cause is under investigation.