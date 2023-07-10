‘I just couldn’t believe it’: Region mourns the loss of local running legend Mark Knutson

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Fargo Marathon has become a staple, a marquee event in the region. The man who brought it to life, Mark Knutson, became an icon in the running community. Unfortunately, the 53-year-old died on Sunday after he was hit by vehicle while riding his bike in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

“We’re just heart broken. He was a great person, he was a good friend.” said Detroit Mountain Chair, Mark Fritz.

This past marathon was his last one as the executive director. Retiring from the position and staking his roots in lake country. Where he became the general manager of Detroit Mountain. They too are mourning the loss of Knutson, but do remember him for his can-do attitude.

“Let’s just do it and we’ll figure it out and I loved that about him. I loved how he would just jump in. He came to the community and wanted to plug in right away and be involved.” said Fritz.

State Senator Rob Kupec is part of the running community, and said Knutson’s contributions will be felt for generations to come.

“This became such a more running community because of the Fargo Marathon. People saw it and was like that’s a cool event, I want to take part in that,” said Kupec. “I mean the legacy he’s going to leave behind is that, he’s going to leave behind a community that is now really invested in running and that will far outlive into the future.”

Knutson’s vision brought a lot of money and people to the Fargo-Moorhead area for the marathon, making an impact in a lot of different areas. Fargo Mayor, Tim Mahoney said ‘We’ll miss his leadership’.

“Mark Knutson’s passion, vision and caring nature have profoundly transformed our community. We are grateful for his unwavering dedication to big ideas and meaningful endeavors, which brought light and energy to countless individuals and organizations. Mark has created and strengthened foundational aspects of our Fargo Moorhead West Fargo region, and the impact of his work will be felt in our community for decades to come. We extend our deepest gratitude to Mark for sharing his passions and dedication and fostering unity and belonging in our community. As we mourn the loss of Mark, let us celebrate his life by carrying forward his legacy of kindness, commitment and a welcoming spirit.” wrote the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce in a statement to KVRR.

The 53-year-old legend is now gone, but in the wake of his death, countless number of tributes have been made on social media to him. From family and friends to those that have ran the marathon, all of them recalling what he meant to them all.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Arne Robertson. “He has done so much for the running community and for people in Fargo-Moorhead. He’s really going to be missed.”

The 20th Anniversary of the Fargo Marathon is set for next year, and while Mark Knutson is gone, many people will still be running in his honor and legacy.