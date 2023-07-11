UPDATE: Silver Alert for Missing Child Cancelled After Boy is Found Safe

(UPDATE 6:16 PM 7/11/23:) — The Silver Alert issued by NDHP and NDBCI on 7-11-23 has been cancelled. Landon Shuffelen has been Safely located in Stanley by law enforcement officials.

STANLEY, N.D. (KVRR) — They are searching for a missing boy in Stanley, North Dakota, about one hour west of Minot.

Stanley Police say 11-year-old Landon Shuffelen was reported missing Monday evening around 9 p.m.

They began searching the area where the boy was last seen.

At noon Tuesday, a grid search of the area was being conducted by local agencies.

People in that area asked to check their property including any outbuildings, sheds, or

unoccupied structures.

Shufflen was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt with red shorts and no shoes.

People are asked to contact Mountrail County Dispatch if they have any information on his whereabouts: (701)

628-2975.