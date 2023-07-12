Vitalant hosts blood drive at Fargo Air Museum in need of more donors

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Vitalant teams up with the Fargo Air Museum in its biannual blood drive.

Vitalant parked its bus right outside the museum in north Fargo during Veteran Coffee hours for a better chance at more donors.

According to the American Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.

Volunteers say they are happy to use their time if it means saving a life.

“It’s the honor of giving and helping save a life. That’s what it’s all about is the actual saving of the life, the need, volunteering their arm to give that unit of blood. That’s very important to us,” says Brenda Siemieniewski, the Donor Care Supervisor at Vitalant.

If you’d like to donate blood or host a blood drive, click here.