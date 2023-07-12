World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Come to West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales have made their way to the Fargo-Moorhead area to be a part of the Red River Valley Fair.

These horses were part of a parade from the West Fargo VFW marching their way to the fairgrounds.

The Clydesdales are just part of a huge talent pool the fair has brought in this year, from top tier acts like Third Eye Blind to a hypnotist.

Red River Valley Fair’s manager says bringing in these horses was a dream come true.

“We worked so hard to make the fair the best it’s ever been and we’re going to continue to do so,” said Cody Cashman, Red River Valley Fair General Manager.

The Clydesdales will be at the fair through Sunday.