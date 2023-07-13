Mexican Drug Cartel Leader Tied To Local “Operation Speed Racer” Pleads Guilty

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The lieutenant for a Mexican Drug Cartel pleads guilty in Fargo to leading a major drug trafficking enterprise.

45-year-old Juan Sillas-Rocha of Tijuana also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in furtherance of the enterprise.

He was indicted by a North Dakota grand jury way back in 2011.

In September of last year after 11 years of litigation in Mexico, Sillas-Rocha was extradited and made his initial appearance in Fargo.

Sillas-Rocha was tied to local drug dealers in a case called “Operation Speed Racer”.

Proseuctors say he supplied large quantities of meth, cocaine, and marijuana to North Dakota and Minnesota from Washington, California, and Mexico.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later time.