Storms Bring Hail To FM Metro, Damage To “Singing In The Rain” Set







FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A late afternoon thunderstorm brings hail to the metro and some minor flash flooding.

Large hail is to blame for damage from Mapleton to the F-M area as that severe thunderstorms moved through the region.

These snapshots are out of West Fargo where you can see hail stones from pea size to about quarter size.

The homeowners say luckily they didn’t spot any damage.

That storm system did extreme damage to the set for Trollwood Performing Arts School’s “Singing in the Rain” in Moorhead.

They cancelled performances tonight and Friday night.

Tickets for Thursday and Friday’s performances will be honored for future performances, but the box office is unable to make exchanges at this time.