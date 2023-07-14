Mexican nationals receive federal prison sentences for human smuggling

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Two men from Mexico were sentenced to federal prison for smuggling people across the U.S.-Canadian border into North Dakota.

According to court records, 38-year-old Armando De Dios-Carrillo and 35-year-old Victor Manuel Perez-Aguilera, along with others, smuggled a group of Mexican nationals across the border in March, but were caught when the pickup they were using got stuck in the snow.

The pickup had to be towed, and was discovered by Border Patrol agents later at a Langdon hotel where officials say smugglers were staying.

“These strong sentences are another reminder to smugglers – if you think the northern border is a soft target, think again,” Schneider said. “Smugglers who put human lives at risk at the northern border will be caught by our partners in law enforcement, prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office, and face jail time.”

De Dios-Carrillo was sentenced to two year, and Perez-Aguilera received a year and a half in prison.