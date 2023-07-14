Fargo Police say they arrest 4 during search warrant related to July 6 shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Police say they arrest four people this morning while executing a knock-and-announce search warrant in south Fargo.

The Red River SWAT team and Metro Street Crimes Unit conducted the warrant just after 6 a.m. at an apartment in the 2700 block of 32nd avenue south in Fargo.

Tavon Baskin, 18, Jaymon Hurd-Moore, 20, and Mario Lighthall, 18, along with a juvenile were arrested on various charges. Baskin and Hurd-Moore, both Fargo residents, are facing gun and drug charges. Hurd-Moore also has a warrant from West Fargo.

Lighthall, who does not have a permanent address faces aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and terrorizing charges while the juvenile will face charges in juvenile court.

Police say the warrant was related to gunshots that happened near Ed Clapp Elementary School last week.

They say the investigation is ongoing.