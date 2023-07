Fire damages home in south Fargo, no injuries

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fire has heavily damaged a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood.

The call to 1536 7th St. S came in at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The home appeared to have significant interior damage. Acting Battalion Chief Ben Swanson says there were no reports of injury. He says there was heavy smoke when the first trucks arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.