Harwood man arrested for DUI after crashing SUV

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 59-year-old Harwood man was arrested and is facing DUI charges after crashing his SUV into a utility pole in Harwood Saturday.

According to the Highway Patrol, around 4:30 p.m., they were called to a report of a vehicle that hit a utility pole in the 200 block of Main Avenue. When troopers arrived, they found the SUV with airbags deployed and saw the driver, Daniel Chiarella, walking from the scene.

Power lines were lying in the ditch. The downed lines did not affect service to the area.

Chiarella was taken into custody for suspected DUI. No one was injured in the crash.