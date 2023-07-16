RedHawks Fall to Explorers Before All-Star Break

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS WIN 7-2 SUNDAY AFTERNOON AS THE REDHAWKS LOSE THEIR FINAL SERIES BEFORE THE ALL-STAR BREAK.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

HIGHLIGHTS:

Things were trending upward for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks entering Sunday’s rubber match with the Sioux City Explorers. The Road team got the best of the Hawks as F-M enters the All-Star break 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The All-Star game is Tuesday night in Milwaukee and several RedHawks will be participating.

The Hawks will return home after the All-Star break to host the Kane County Cougars on Thursday.