Man Shows Appriciation In Front Of Police Station

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you drove past the Fargo Police Station, you would’ve seen this man with a sign showing his appreciation for the Fargo Police Department.

The man did not want to comment but was holding a sign on the corner of 25th St and 1st Ave North that said “Police Lives Matter. Rest In Peace Jake Wallin”.

People honked and waved as they drove by acknowledging the man as he returned a friendly wave.